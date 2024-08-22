Nets Add Former EuroLeague Champion to Scouting Department
The Brooklyn Nets continue to prioritize new head coach Jordi Fernandez's desire to build from within, as their latest move serves as a vow of confidence in the philosophy.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Brooklyn has added former two-time EuroLeague champion Drew Nicholas to the team's scouting department. The Long Island native boasts quite the resume outside of his crowning accomplishment with Panathinaikos B.C., including helping Maryland capture an NCAA title in 2002.
He added a fourth championship ring to his trophy case in 2023 as the Director of Scouting for the Denver Nuggets, where Nicholas had spent the last two seasons.
This is an extremely savvy addition to the Nets' front office, further bolstering an already impressive aspect of the franchise. While Brooklyn hasn't had a top draft choice in years, the late first-rounders they've snagged have largely panned out. Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas have all exceeded their initial expectations despite two of the four having departed.
Now that the Nets have stockpiled countless future draft picks through the trades of Kevin Durant and Mikal Bridges, there is a chance those later selections will be needed to generate quality contributors once Brooklyn becomes relevant again.
Nicholas, once a two-guard himself, should have a knack for finding hidden talent in the backcourt. As Thomas remains the only guard fully entrenched in the Nets' future, their new scout will help find Brooklyn's next franchise point guard.
