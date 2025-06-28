Nets Add Undrafted Free Agent Big Man Grant Nelson
*While the Brooklyn Nets already added a handful of players (5) from the draft, they aren't done adding young talent to their rebuilding roster*
According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, Alabama forward Grant Nelson will be joining the Nets for training camp to compete for a two-way spot on the team.
As a senior at Alabama, Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds (led team, fifth-most in SEC) and 1.6 assists per game. Before the season, he was named to the watch lists for both the Naismith Trophy and the Karl Malone Award.
He was a key contributor during Alabama's most recent NCAA Tournament run, helping the Crimson Tide reach the Elite Eight with a 12-point, 8-rebound performance against Saint Mary's and a 6-point, 10-rebound outing versus BYU.
During the previous season, Nelson averaged 11.9 points, a team-leading 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. In a tournament win against North Carolina during the 2023-2024 season, he became the first player since Kevin Love to score at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and four-plus blocks during a Sweet 16 game.
After Alabama’s win over North Carolina, head coach Nate Oats proclaimed that Grant Nelson had proven himself by holding his own against one of the top big men in the country.
“They shouldn’t be asking who Grant Nelson is anymore,” Oats said. “This dude showed up tonight in a big way against one of the best bigs in the country."
Before transferring to Alabama in 2023, Oats spent three seasons at North Dakota State University. During his final season with the Bison, he led the team in every major category with 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. That season, he was a First-team All-Summit League selection before ultimately becoming the third-highest ranked prospect in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.
A scouting profile released by Bleacher Report highlighted Nelson's coordination and versatility as key strengths in his game.
"Nelson may be 6'10", but he has good body control and can move like a wing with the ball in his hands or on the break," said Bleacher Report's NBA staff.