Nets' Cam Thomas Defends Playstyle, Cites Team Success Before Trades and Injury
The last 48 hours have been full of drama if you're Cam Thomas or a member of the Brooklyn Nets' online community.
All stemming from a report by Zach Lowe, Thomas took to X to defend himself after being labeled as an "empty calories ball hog," allegedly by executives around the league.
The saga first made national headlines with Thomas posting: "This is most likely the same consensus teams who can't guard me and send double teams from jump ball. Why are we double teaming a guy who's 'not that good' make it make sense please."
However, Thomas began the discourse on social media minutes before the post directed at Lowe, further pleading his case while providing direct receipts.
"Last time speaking on some s--t. Empty Calories? First off we were the 5th or 6th team in the east before my injury and trades," Thomas posted to X on Friday. "Can’t control what the GM wanna do with the team … 2nd ball hog? I was 2nd on the team in assists, not counting the [point guards that were] traded away and traded for."
This whole online beef has stemmed from Thomas' restricted free agency, and the lack of desire to pay him as one of the league's top guards—both from Brooklyn and outside rivals.
While Thomas is viewed as a "polarizing player," his game isn't the lone reason he remains unsigned. A major factor in the situation is the sheer amount of leverage the Nets have. They boast the most cap flexibility of any team in the league, while their peers are all essentially strapped.
That's why Thomas, along with Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey and Quentin Grimes—all high-impact players—remain available.
Eventually, something will have to give.
Either Brooklyn will have to cave in (not likely) and concede to Thomas' contract demands, the two manage to compromise on a short-term deal, or the 23-year-old spends the 2025-26 season on the qualifying offer, becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Regardless of how "polarizing" Thomas is, for the sake of Brooklyn's rebuild, allowing a player of Thomas' age with the scoring ability he possesses to walk out the door for nothing wouldn't be all that smart, mainly since Thomas has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in Kings County.
The saga continues, and there doesn't yet appear to be an end in sight.