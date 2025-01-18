Nets' Cam Thomas or Cam Johnson the More Enticing Trade Piece?
The Brooklyn Nets have two extremely enticing trade pieces in Cameron Johnson and Cam Thomas. As the NBA trade deadline creeps closer, the Nets are perhaps the most active team on the market this season, having already made two separate trades involving Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith. Now, Johnson is the main name expected to go next.
While Johnson is gaining significant interest from numerous playoff contenders, people seem to forget that Thomas isn't untouchable. Reports from the beginning of the season said that anyone on the Nets' roster would be available for the right price, including Thomas.
Between Thomas and Johnson, the Nets can get a major haul in the form of draft capital and enticing young players. While Thomas is already a prolific young scorer at 23 years old, he's been with the organization for a few years now, but Brooklyn is just starting to enter a major rebuild. Remember, he and the Nets couldn't reach a contract extension back in October 2024, so he's set to hit restricted free agency this summer.
Who holds more value in the trade market: Johnson or Thomas? It's an interesting question that can help gauge what the Nets may be asking for in return for either player.
Brooklyn already revealed its asking price for Johnson. According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Nets want two first-round picks for the veteran. Many teams believe that the actual return will be a promising player and one first-round pick.
Given that Johnson is having a career year and is already 28 years old, Thomas has more value on the market to most teams. His age and scoring numbers (24.7 points per game) warrant star potential, which could entice a team needing offense to pull the trigger on a trade.
However, there is a slight chance that title-contending teams find Johnson more valuable, given his role and experience. As a 3-and-D player, he's still been effective in Brooklyn, shooting 49.9% from the field and 42.8% from three this season. Combine this with the fact that he's had years of playoff experience (including a trip to the NBA Finals) with the Phoenix Suns, and title contenders could see him as a more valuable option than Thomas.
Generally, Thomas is considered the more valuable option. Youth, especially youth that produce at a high level, is so coveted in the modern NBA that it overshadows the impact of great veterans. Nevertheless, the Nets will get a haul whether they trade Thomas, Johnson, or both.
