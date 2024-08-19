Nets' Cam Thomas Tells All in New SLAM Article
Even if Most Improved Player of the Year voters didn't recognize the strides Cam Thomas made in the 2023-24 campaign, that doesn't mean his development went unnoticed. On Aug. 19, SLAM Magazine published an exclusive interview with the Brooklyn Nets guard, delving into his offseason habits, scoring ability and more.
In what's been an extremely busy offseason for Brooklyn, Thomas has remained adaptable.
"I usually try to go with a clean slate because you never know. Stuff changes from year to year, like coaches, schemes, etc," he said when asked of a specific summer routine. "This summer was probably the longest I took off—about two or three weeks. Then I got right back to it."
With Mikal Bridges now departed, Thomas becomes the holder of the Nets' primary offensive workload. Despite already displaying some of the best scoring skills the league has to offer, he continues to work on his arsenal.
"I just want to keep working on everything. Last summer, I tried to put more emphasis on catch-and-shoot shooting, and I think I was way up in the league percentage-wise on catch-and-shoot [this past season]," he said. "So, just continue to work on that and fine-tuning the skills I had coming into the league, like my off-the-dribble stuff and finishing around the basket, [while] still improving on catch-and-shoot, trying to have the best percentage in the league."
Thomas offered a view into his self motivation ahead of the final year of his rookie contract.
"I’m not focused on trying to prove myself anymore. Everybody knows I’m one of the top young scorers—top young guards—in the league now. So, it’s really just trying to maximize my ability, see where I can take it and become the best player I can be, this year, and for years to come."
The 22-year-old is set to set the league ablaze in his fourth professional season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.