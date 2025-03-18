Nets to Benefit From Cam Thomas' Desire to Stay in Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets organization has had a looming concern over its head throughout the course of the season, and it regards Cam Thomas. At 23 years old, the shooting guard has taken leaps year after year to become one of the best pure scorers in the NBA. Now, he's set to enter restricted free agency after failing to sign an extension with the team before the Oct. 21 deadline.
The Nets are expected to retain Thomas, especially after his recent comments to the New York Post saying he would like to return to Brooklyn. The 6-foot-3 star has developed from a bench piece outside of the Nets' rotation in the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era to the leading scorer amid Brooklyn's rebuild.
“It was good experiencing all the love from fans here, teammates, front office, everybody. I feel like I built a lot of great relationships here,” Thomas said. “It’s a business at the end of the day. I’d love to be back and get that straightened out, just to keep playing in front of the fans and keep building relationships that I built here."
“I was drafted here so I definitely have a connection here. I definitely want to be back by the end of the day, like I said. We just have to look into that. But whatever happens, happens. I’m just going to let my agents and the front office discuss that. It should be good. I would be very happy to be back if I am back.”
Thomas' desire to stay with the Nets does more for the franchise than many think. For one thing, his offensive production will continue to help Brooklyn a great deal. He's averaging 24.0 points per game on 43.8% shooting from the field and 34.9% from three. Although it isn't the most efficient, he's still scoring at a high level.
Secondly, Brooklyn retaining their leading scorer helps the organization's morale more than anything. If the Nets were to lose Thomas, or if he were to want out, it would damage the organization's reputation. The young star wanting to return lets other players know that this is a legitimate organization with a plan in place. Perhaps it could attract other stars in the near future.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.