Nets Concede NBA History in Loss to Spurs
Once one of the NBA's most surprising squads early in the 2024-25 season, the Brooklyn Nets built their success through high-effort and defensive intensity. Under first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez, the Nets scrappy style of play was a perfect fit for New York City.
However, more than midway through the season, that same defensive intensity has been absent for quite some time — more specifically amid Brooklyn's five-game losing streak. There's no better example of this than last night's 127-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, where the Nets surrendered league history.
Per Crazy Stats on X: "the Spurs had 37 assists and became the first team in NBA history with 20-plus assists in 200 consecutive games. Their last game with less than 20 assists was on December 4, 2022."
While San Antonio has always been known as a team that shares the ball, the road falter was no commonality. Devin Vassell exploded for 37 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 14-of-20 from the field in the rout. But Vassell wasn't the lone standout performer.
Bismack Biyombo, a 13-year veteran signed on Feb. 9, reminded basketball fans of his dominant 2016 playoff run in just his ninth game with the Spurs. Biyombo notched season-highs of 13 points and 14 rebounds while erasing two shots and holding Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe to just six-combined points.
Outside of Biyombo and Vassell, four other San Antonio players were allowed to eclipse double-digits in the scoring column in a matchup that was over before the fourth quarter even commenced.
The Nets have a defensive problem, and it's costing them games. Once a stout squad which prided itself on its effort on both ends of the floor, a lack of defense could be what prevents it from reaching the postseason.
Perhaps, when Noah Clowney returns from injury, the product will be better, but the franchise has yet to offer any update regarding his status. Brooklyn must solve this issue — with the current roster — now, if it hopes to reemerge as suitors for the Eastern Conference's 10-seed come late March through early April.
