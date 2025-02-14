Nets Could Eye Young Warriors Forward in Free Agency
The Brooklyn Nets are projected to be one of the teams with the most cap space entering NBA free agency this year. In the early stages of a rebuild, the Nets currently rank 19th in cap space, but are guaranteed to have nine players hit restricted or unrestricted free agency in 2025, with that number potentially hitting 11 players.
Despite being a young, rebuilding organization, the Nets could be big spenders this summer, but not in the way you may think. Brooklyn couldn't necessarily be star chasing; rather, it would be investing in young players with star potential. The most notable example is Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga is having a career year despite only playing 32 games thus far, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 45.9% shooting from the field and 34.5% from three. In just his fourth NBA season, the 22-year-old has fluctuated in and out of the Warriors' starting lineup despite impressive production.
Golden State going somewhat all in on winning now through the acquisition of Jimmy Butler could signal Kuminga to look elsewhere this summer. He is slated to hit restricted free agency after contract extension talks fell through before the deadline back in October. Since then, the Nets have been a team heavily linked to Kuminga via trade talks, but also with free agency looming.
Selected seventh overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga has shown he's one of the better young scorers in the league, with his elite athleticism and ability to get to the rim. Not to mention, his three-point percentage has remained steady over the last four years.
The Nets should and are expected to go after Kuminga this summer as a potential piece for their young core. Brooklyn is already building a team for the future with young players such as Cam Thomas, Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney, and more. Not to mention, the team has accumulated a lucrative stash of first-round picks for the rest of the decade.
Adding Kuminga gives a great foundation for the future. The thought of adding the 22-year-old, along with potentially four first-round picks in the 2025 draft, makes the Nets one of the more exciting teams to watch next season.
