Nets Cut Ties with Cui Following Schroder-Warriors Deal
To the likely dismay of Nets fans across the globe, "GQ Jacky's" time in Brooklyn is over, for now.
In the wake of the franchise's deal with the Golden State Warriors, which sent Dennis Schroder to the Bay Area, the team announced it had waived fan-favorite Cui Yongxi.
The 21-year-old signed a two-way deal with the Nets back on Sept. 20 after spending the summer with the Portland Trailblazers and instantly became an overnight sensation. His soft-spoken confidence and signature style stole the hearts of Brooklyn's fanbase and even resulted in a campaign by the outlet GQ in hopes of landing Yonxgi an active roster spot.
After the injuries began piling up for the Nets, Yongxi struggled to find his way into the rotation. He made just five appearances in the 2024-25 season, totaling 10 minutes of action before heading to the Long Island Nets. Yongxi averaged 5.2 points in six contests with Long Island. He then tore his ACL on Dec. 13, ending his rookie season before his eventual waiving earlier today.
Yongxi's two-way spot heads to Reece Beekman, a 6-foot-4 guard out of the University of Virginia.
With Yongxi and Beekman essentially swapping spots, Brooklyn's lineup of two-way players consists of Beekman, Tyrese Martin and Jaylen Martin.
It remains unclear whether Yongxi will make a return to the Nets once his rehab has been completed, but the Brooklyn supporters who fell in love with the CBA star would surely love to see him back at the Barclays Center.
