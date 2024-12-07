Nets' Dariq Whitehead Assigned to G League
After posting the most promising game of his career on Monday, Brooklyn Nets guard Dariq Whitehead has been assigned to the G League.
The Long Island Nets announced the transaction earlier today.
He joins Killian Hayes on Long Island as an addition who the Nets hope flourishes against professional competition.
In Brooklyn's recent 128-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Whitehead dropped a career-high 18 points, all of which came by way of the 3-point line. He also tallied two rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Nets' most lopsided loss this season.
The breakout performance was Whitehead's only appearance that surpassed the one-minute-mark of action.
A move to the G League could be extremely beneficial to the 20-year-old, who's yet to evolve into a true contributor since his arrival in Brooklyn. Whitehead's stat line against Chicago flashed the high potential he displayed while starring at Duke but hasn't become consistent in limited action.
Moving a former first-rounder from last season amid all of the Nets' injuries is an interesting decision, especially when taking into account his performance once given the opportunity.
That said, Jordi Fernandez has been spectacular in his first season as the franchise's head coach, so his choices should be trusted.
Once touted as "one of the premier shooters in college basketball" and "intelligent cutter from the corner and wing" by NBADraft.net, Brooklyn hopes a larger focus on Whitehead's development can result in a reliable rotational piece.
The Nets take on the Milwaukee Bucks this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
