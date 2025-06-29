Nets Decline Day'Ron Sharpe's Qualifying Offer, Hits Unrestricted Free Agency
The Brooklyn Nets have begun to make moves regarding free agency as the offseason kicks off. After drafting five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Nets have made major decisions regarding their free agent class, including center Day'Ron Sharpe.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Brooklyn has declined to utilize Sharpe's one-year, $5.98 million offer, which makes him an unrestricted free agent. The 23-year-old would have entered restricted free agency had the Nets used the qualifying offer; however, the move frees up cap space for the team and allows Sharpe to sign with another team without them matching any offer.
Sharpe averaged 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across 50 games this past season. A knee injury sidelined him for the end of the season, but the North Carolina product still showed plenty of promise in just 18.2 minutes per game.
There are plenty of organizations that could use Sharpe's services as well. Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and Chicago Bulls are in need of a rebounder like the young big man, and he's expected to draw interest from multiple front offices.
As for the Nets, this move is one of multiple today, as they also declined to extend the qualifying offer to forward Ziaire Williams. However, the biggest move regards star scorer Cam Thomas, who is set to hit restricted free agency after Brooklyn extended the one-year, $5.99 million qualifying offer.
Thomas averaged a career-high 24 points per game this past season, and the Nets can match any offer he receives in free agency or use him in a sign-and-trade. The 23-year-old was selected in the 2021 NBA Draft along with Sharpe.
Sharpe's upcoming free agency means the big man will likely find a new home next season. The Nets have been his only team throughout his early NBA career.