Nets Dennis Schroder and Germany vs Serbia: Bronze Medal Game Preview
After yesterday's Olympic basketball semifinal games, the bold and bronze medal games are set, as the United States will face France for gold, and Germany will take on Serbia for bronze. Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder will lead the way for Germany after a heartbreaking loss.
The loss to France was Germany's first of the Olympics, with Schroder and Franz Wagner taking the lead as the country's duo. Having made an impressive run thus far, Schroder is averaging 18.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists. Against Germany, he put up 18 points, two rebounds, four assists, and a steal.
Schroder has been the leader of Germany for quite some time. He was the catalyst in the country taking home the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, its first-ever. Now, the Brooklyn point guard will face reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia, in a rematch of the 2023 championship game.
Jokic and Serbia nearly took down the United States in the second semifinal game, getting their lead to as high as 15 points in the third quarter. While the star power of Team USA was too much, seeing Jokic and company almost taking down the favorite should worry Germany as they head into the Bronze Medal Game.
Serbia has been resilient the entire Olympics. They found themselves down as many as 20 points to Australia in the quarterfinals and came all the way back to win in overtime, setting up their date with Team USA. It isn't just Jokic that raises this team. Although he had 17 points and 11 assists against the United States, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Aleksa Avramovic combined for 35 points of their own.
Germany, on the other hand, boasts more NBA talent than Serbia. Schroder and Wagner are accompanied by Daniel Theis, Isaac Bonga, and Moritz Wagner, all players with legitimate NBA experience. They'll have to find a rhythm from deep, as they shot under 30% against France and barely shot 40% from the field.
While it will be a challenge, Brooklyn's point guard is up for it. This is the type of leadership and production the Nets should expect out of Schroder this season. With more touches now that Brooklyn is in a rebuild, he can take on a bigger role in the locker room and on the floor, mentoring the young core and building back his production.
