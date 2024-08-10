Nets' Dennis Schroder, Germany Fall to Serbia in Bronze Medal Game
Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder and the German men's basketball team fell to Serbia in the Bronze Medal Game today, 93-83. Schroder and Germany have now finished the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Brooklyn's point guard will return to the States as training camp nears.
Schroder and running mate Franz Wagner struggled in the shooting department, going 9-of-25 from the field and 3-of-10 from deep. They combined for 31 points, but it wasn't enough as reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic put up a triple-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.
After blowing a 20-point lead to the United States in the semifinal game, Serbia gets their consolation prize with another efficient shooting day. Vasilije Micic gave 19 points of his own, and Bogdan Bogdanovic and Aleksa Avramovic each shot 6-of-12 for 16 and 13 points respectively.
Although Germany will leave without a medal, their run to the Bronze Medal Game cannot be overlooked. They went a perfect 3-0 in group play, having the second-highest point differential (47) behind the United States (64).
Schroder has been Germany's leader throughout his time with the national team. The 6-foot-1 floor general led the team to its first FIBA World Cup championship win last summer, and averaged 17.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in the last six games. While Wagner has proven to be the better NBA talent at the moment, Schroder is the face of German basketball as he demonstrates skill and leadership as a veteran of the game.
Now, Schroder will focus on the upcoming NBA season. The Nets are not expected to be a playoff team as they enter a rebuild, but they still have veteran leadership to mentor the young core, and Schroder is one of the said veterans.
