Nets' Drew Timme Receives G League Honors
The Brooklyn Nets had several injuries impact their season, with Noah Clowney struggling throughout the season to stay on the court. Clowney's injury struggles began back in late November, when he missed seven games after spraining his ankle in a match against the Sacramento Kings.
This would be the first of three stints on the bench for the second-year player out of Alabama, as his second would come in the days leading up to the All-Star break, when he re-aggravated his ankle during a team exercise. After over a month on the sidelines, Clowney returned to action until he was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to his right ankle.
As a result of this, Nets' head coach Jordi Fernandez was down to two options to play in the frontcourt, behind Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton, only having Day'Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford to play in the low post. This could've been one of the reasons that led the Brooklyn front office to call up Drew Timme for the final nine games of the season.
Timme would make an immediate impact in the NBA, dropping an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double in his debut. This frenetic energy on the offensive end of the court would carry over the remaining eight games of the season, as the former Gonzaga star ended the season averaging 12.1 points per game, doing so on 44.1 percent shooting from the field.
While Timme would receive praise for his work in the NBA, he was recently honored by the NBA for his work in the G League. On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the 24-year-old had been named to the All-NBA G League Second Team.
The honor comes after Timme played a key part in the Long Island Nets' close brush with the playoffs, putting up an average of 23.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Despite having players such as Killian Hayes and Tyson Etienne, Timme would lead Long Island's offensive charge.
Joining Timme on the Second Team are Elijah Harkless, Mason Jones, Bryce McGownes, and former Net Moses Brown. Brown was a part of Brooklyn back in the 2022-23 season, only making two appearances in the NBA across two ten-day contracts.
Timme's future in the Barclays Center isn't guaranteed as his participation in the 2025-26 season hinges on a club option that the Nets' front office has until June 29 to decide, according to Spotrac.
