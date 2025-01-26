Nets' Fernandez, Russell React to 'Self-Inflicted' Loss to Heat
On a night when the Brooklyn Nets raised Vince Carter's iconic No. 15 to the rafters, the Miami Heat came into Barclays Center and walked away with a win.
While the final score only read a nine-point difference, Brooklyn trailed by as much as 18 in the "self-inflicted" loss.
A late surge from D'Angelo Russell and Keon Johnson kept things interesting down the stretch, but the Nets ultimately ran out of time to complete the improbable comeback.
“I just think as a group we didn’t capitalize on getting the stops we needed,” Russell said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “At the start of the third, we got a lot of good stops and came down and just didn’t capitalize.”
With Ben Simmons and Cam Johnson watching from the sidelines, Russell was again thrust into a larger offensive role.
In another strong performance since his return to Brooklyn, the 28-year-old veteran guard posted 22 points and six assists while shooting 6-of-13 from the field.
“Usually, [we] should be able to win that game,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said. “It just comes down to us and transition and the two-[on]-ones and finishing, making the right play."
After breaking down the Nets' struggles, Fernandez vowed to make adjustments and improve.
“I want our guys to be confident. We’ll work at it. We’ll watch it. And we’ll be better.”
The loss to Miami marked Brooklyn's sixth straight and 11th in its last 12 games, extending what has been a challenging start to the new year for a team that began the 2024-25 campaign with so much promise.
Injuries have certainly played a factor. Given their performance without key contributors, it would be hard to imagine the Nets fall last night if Simmons, Johnson or even Cam Thomas had suited up.
Despite the tough stretch, Fernandez isn't looking to rush any of his players' rehabs.
“Like I’ve always said with Ben and everybody else, we’ll prioritize their bodies and their health, and that was the right thing to do.”
Brooklyn gets a chance to end its losing skid with a home contest against the Sacramento Kings tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.