Nets' Finney-Smith Shows off Improved Three-Point Shot
The Brooklyn Nets are in a win-win situation with Dorian Finney-Smith.
In a recent video shared by NetsKingdom on X, the 31-year-old connected time and time again beyond the arc. Finney-Smith has never shot over 39.5% from three in his career, providing optimism for an improved shooting season amid endless trade rumors.
Not only will Finney-Smith's public work ethic trickle down to the younger members of the roster, specifically Jalen Wilson, but the evident improvement to his jumper will also increase his trade value. It is imperative that the Nets handle this situation correctly, as it would be quite difficult to fumble at this point.
Brooklyn has an extremely sought after piece who doubles as a valuable mentor to their future core. Under contract through 2025-26, the Nets have the luxury of holding on to Finney-Smith as long as he allows them to. And, when the time comes that he'd like to move on to a true contender, the asking price should be high.
Finney-Smith should fetch no less than two first-rounders. He was likely going to command that anyways, but if the video shared publicly is any indication of what next season could hold, it may become a gauruntee.
Rival teams will become more interested as the season drags on, so the younger guys must be sure to soak up all the knowledge and experience they can playing alongside Finney-Smith before a title contender throws a massive offer at Brooklyn.
