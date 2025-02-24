Nets Forward Progressing Well in G League
The Brooklyn Nets haven't had the easiest time this season when it comes to the injuries that have plagued them, with players such as Cam Thomas, De'Anthony Melton, and the recently waived Bojan Bogdanovic all suffering from long-term stints on the bench.
With these long tenures, Jordi Fernandez has had to move some players around and use all of the options available to him, with the likes of Tosan Evbuomwan and Killian Hayes finding their way into Brooklyn's plans.
One player who hasn't had the same success in finding time on the court is Dariq Whitehead, who has spent most of the season with the Long Island Nets in the G League after an injury to his shin took him out of action last season.
In the two games that Whitehead did appear in during his rookie campaign, he was on the court for an average of 12 minutes, putting up one point and two rebounds. For some players, it may be something they resent, but for Whitehead, it's allowed him to hone his craft, averaging 11 points on 34 percent from the field, along with three rebounds.
While he came back healthy in the Nets' preseason slate of fixtures, Fernandez could not find him an acceptable amount of playing time, which landed him in Long Island. His scoring numbers are one area that has seen a promising jump, averaging three more points per game than he did last season in his G League appearances.
A prime showcase for this development came on Sunday afternoon when Long Island took on the Osceola Magic, with Whitehead dropping 30 points, including eight makes from beyond the arch, as well as a pivotal shot that put the Nets ahead in the final four seconds of the match.
While the 20-year-old has spent most of his time this season in Long Island, he has managed to appear in nine games for Brooklyn, with his most notable contribution coming in early December against the Chicago Bulls, against whom he scored 18 points on 60 percent shooting from downtown.
Granted, with the Brooklyn roster starting to clear the injury list for the most part, it will be hard for Fernandez to find solid minutes for Whitehead in the immediate picture, but with the front office already having exercised their club option for the 2025-26 season, it's not out of the realm of possibility for him to see more time in the NBA.
