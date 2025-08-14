Nets’ Full 2025 NBA Cup Group Play Schedule Revealed
The NBA season is still months away, but fans are getting a sneak peek at what the season will look like as the league has released its Group Play schedule for the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup.
Group Play games across the NBA tip off on Oct. 31, but the Brooklyn Nets will play their first NBA Cup game on Nov. 7 against the Detroit Pistons.
Game 1 vs. Detroit Pistons: Nov. 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET
After losing all three of their games against Detroit last season, the Nets will be looking for some revenge against the Pistons as they open up NBA Cup play against them on Nov.7.
Led by Cade Cunningham, a rising young star who just made his first All-Star game, the Pistons are an intriguing young team that seems to be trending in the right direction. Through three games against the Nets last year, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 assists and six rebounds per game.
Besides Cunningham, the Nets will also have their hands full with players like Jaden Ivey, Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson.
Game 2 vs. Orlando Magic: Nov. 14 | 7:00 p.m.
Similar to their NBA Cup first game, the Nets will be facing a team that pulled off a regular season sweep against them last season.
Featuring the exciting one-two punch of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic are another team that seems destined for success in the near future. Banchero faced off against Brooklyn just once last season, scoring 16 points while dishing out nine assists and grabbing nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Wagner averaged 26 points, 7.7 rebounds and seven assists over the course of three games against Brooklyn.
Game 3 vs. Boston Celtics: Nov. 21 | 7:30 p.m. ET
Unfortunately for Brooklyn, they haven't had much recent success against the teams that they will be playing against in the NBA Cup. For the third consecutive NBA Cup game, the Nets will be facing a team that they did not beat a single time last season.
However, with Jayson Tatum sidelined for the remainder of the season and key players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis departing in the offseason, the Nets may have some newfound luck against the 2023 NBA champions.
With that being said, the Celtics still have former NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. In two games against the Nets last season, Brown averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Game 4 vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Nov. 28 | 7:30 p.m. ET
For the first time in Group Play, the Nets will actually be facing a team that they beat last year. *The Nets faced the 76ers four times last season, and won two of those games.*
Led by injury-plagued star center Joel Embiid, the Nets hopes that game will likely be centered around whether he is active or not. Now going into his tenth season, Embiid has missed more than 50% of all games in his NBA career.