Three Takeaways From the Nets' Late Collapse to the Jazz

The Brooklyn Nets (5-17) returned home for the second night of a back-to-back and a matchup with the Utah Jazz (8-13)

The Nets entered the night on a two-game winning streak and were looking to extend that streak in front of the Barclays Center crowd. Through three quarters, it looked like they would get it done. But a late fourth-quarter collapse dropped the Nets to 1-10 at home this season with a 123-110 loss to Utah.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets loss to the Jazz.

1. Noah Clowney Picks Up The Slack

With Michael Porter Jr. missing Thursday's game for injury management reasons, the Nets needed someone to step up offensively with their two top scorers out. Noah Clowney did just that. He scored 14 points in the first quarter alone on his way to 29 points on the night. He shot 8-15 from the field and cashed in three triples.

Clowney's addition to the starting lineup has coincided with a huge offensive breakout for the third-year forward. He's now scored in double figures in 14 of 16 games since he entered the starting lineup in early November. He's showing off the offensive skillset that made him a first-round pick just a few years ago. If this breakout continues throughout the season, that could change the timeline of this whole rebuild.

2. Ziaire Williams Bounces Back

It had been a tough stretch for Ziaire Williams heading into Thursday's game against Utah. He hadn't scored more than ten points in a single game in almost three weeks. That changed significantly against the Jazz. Williams provided a huge scoring punch off the bench, scoring 23 points in 28 minutes.

Similar to Clowney, Williams is a former first-rounder looking to find a permanent home in the NBA. The 24-year-old is carving out a nice role for himself off the Brooklyn bench, maintaining his scoring numbers and efficiency from last season. He's making a strong case early this season to be a part of the Nets franchise for a long time.

3. Nets Blow It In The Fourth

The Nets controlled the game for the first three quarters, but their momentum completely fell off in the fourth quarter. A nine-point lead through three quarters quickly evaporated as Utah found its three-point stroke and the Nets struggled to answer without Porter Jr. Brooklyn was outscored 42-20 in the fourth by the Jazz.

This was a frustrating final 12 minutes for Jordi Fernandez's squad, as what seemed like a win for the majority of the night slipped through their fingers late. The Nets' defense faltered late, allowing the Utah offense to take way too many quality shots. It's hard to be too upset on the second night of a back-to-back, but this is a game that will haunt the Nets as they go to bed tonight.