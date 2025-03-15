Do The Nets Already Have Their Future Back Court?
Recently, the Brooklyn Nets have finally gotten to see their season-long plan play out, as Cam Thomas and D'Angelo Russell have managed to see game time together. While the two had shared a singular game together in early January, days after Russell arrived back in Brooklyn, it wouldn't be enough for the NBA world to get a steady gauge on the Nets' new partnership.
Fast forward to early March, and fans are now getting a much better look at the production in which Russell and Thomas can produce, as the two combined for 36 points and ten assists against the San Antonio Spurs. Granted, the debut of the backcourt pairing hasn't exactly helped the Nets put together enough for a win, going 0-4 in this time period, but their record doesn't tell the full story.
The bigger picture would be focused around Brooklyn's offensive struggles this season, managing to average the second-least amount of points per game in the league, while ranking among the bottom teams in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and dead last in field goals made per game.
Since the partnership of Russell and Thomas made their return in early March, things have been going better for the Nets' offense, managing to put up 107 points per game, while shooting with 43 percent accuracy from the field and 33 percent from downtown.
Looking into exactly what these two do on the court would show why there has been a rise in Brooklyn's offensive production, as they average 43 points per game and 11 assists across their four matches together.
One thing to note is that this isn't to the heights that the combination of Thomas and Dennis Schroder had hit earlier in the season, averaging 55 points per game, but this was done over a 16-game stretch. The point is that the chemistry between Thomas and Russell is still growing, and the Brooklyn front office has an important decision to make in the offseason regarding both players.
Russell is in the final year of his two-year deal that he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, meaning he'll be a free agent in a few months' time. It is worth noting that earlier on in the week, the 29-year-old hinted at wanting to return in the offseason.
Thomas is in a similar boat as he is in the middle of the last year of his rookie contract, which will see him become a restricted free agent in the coming months. While Russell isn't exactly the youngest player, sitting at 29, he's proven to be a ready to go talent, which can be said about Thomas, who is still has much more to develop in the coming seasons.
It may be better for the Nets to not risk it and go with the safer option in the offseason which would be bringing the two back to help grow their chemistry and productivity on the court.
