Nets HC: 'It’s About Controlling the Controllables'
In likely their sloppiest showing of the 2024-25 campaign, the Brooklyn Nets fell 105-94 to the 14th-seeded Utah Jazz at home.
The contest was full of miscues, witnessing 19 turnovers from the hosts and a lackluster performance beyond the arc.
With last night's loss, Brooklyn has now shot 16-of-79 from three in its previous two games, but the poor percentage isn't coach Jordi Fernandez's biggest gripe.
“It’s about controlling the controllables," Fernandez said via Peter Botte of the New York Post. "You can control how you take care of the ball. Obviously, turnovers are part of the game, but we gotta be better. And when you get punched, can we come together and respond? Up and down, I don’t think we did all the way through. I’m expecting our guys to be better. "
The Nets' lead man backed his squad's shot selection, even if the results were discouraging.
“We cannot control if we go 7-for-40. I think the shots were good shots. I wish we could shoot better, but I’m not mad at the guys because we got good shots. But we just gotta be better.”
Lost in the disappointment was a mixed showing by Ben Simmons, who posted a season-high 15 points to go along with 10 assists and six turnovers.
“I think it was just turnovers,” Simmons reflected. “Obviously, that’s going to affect getting back [on defense], and too many easy transition buckets. I think we got a lot of great looks from 3, and 7-for-40, it’s right there. If a lot of those shots go, it’s a different conversation.”
Brooklyn's heavy reliance on three-point shooting has emerged as a recurring issue, but before they can address their underwhelming performance from beyond the arc, the team must first tackle its turnover problem.
The Nets get the chance to do just that Monday night in a 7:30 p.m. EST road matchup with the Miami Heat.
