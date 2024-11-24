Nets' HC Jordi Fernandez Returns to Sacramento Tonight vs. Kings
The Brooklyn Nets are set to face the Sacramento Kings on the road tonight at 9 p.m. ET. This would be any other road game for the Nets, except this one holds more prominence.
This game marks the return of Brooklyn's head coach, Jordi Fernandez, to Sacramento. Fernandez was an assistant on the Kings' staff before taking the Nets' head coaching job in April of this year.
Fernandez was an assistant under head coach Mike Brown for two seasons. The Kings made the playoffs in Fernandez's first season on the staff and were eliminated in the Play-In Tournament the following season.
Fernandez has always been about player development. His first NBA job with the Cleveland Cavaliers saw him specialize in player development, before becoming the head coach of their G League affiliate, the Canton Charge. Fernandez then moved to the Denver Nuggets as an assistant from 2016 to 2022. He eventually found himself on Brown's bench as an assistant with the role of the associate head coach.
According to an article from Newday's Evan Barnes, Brown met Fernandez 15 years ago when he was hired to train the head coach's son, Elijah. Brown was impressed with Fernandez's communication skills, and down the road it resulted in him being brought on to Brown's staff, and eventually hired in Brooklyn for his first NBA head coaching gig.
The Nets have certainly felt Fernandez's presence this season. Brooklyn was projected to be the worst team in the league, yet sits at 6-10, good for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. The team's veterans have seen major improvement, while Cam Thomas has taken another leap as the star player.
Tonight will be emotional for both sides, but the Nets will have extra motivation to defeat Fernandez's former team.
