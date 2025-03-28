Nets' Head Coach Provides Outline for Dariq Whitehead's Upcoming NBA Stint
This season has been interesting for the Brooklyn Nets' guard Dariq Whitehead, as he has spent the majority of it in the G League with the Long Island Nets.
While it appeared that Whitehead would be spending the remainder of the season with Long Island as they looked to make a final push for a spot in the playoffs, he was called up to Brooklyn ahead of their match against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
Whitehead wouldn't have the strongest performance against the Raptors, ending his 25-minute shift on the court with nine points to his name, doing so on a lackluster 30 percent from the field. While the former Duke star struggled to find consistency, it didn't impact his confidence from beyond the arch, attempting nine shots from downtown, which is six more above his average per game this season.
His nine-point outing would be only his 11th appearance of the season, having last played with the Nets in early March, when they took on the San Antonio Spurs.
With these appearances so spread out, it allows for the 20-year-old to learn more from his individual stints, which is something Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez is hoping to keep an eye on during this upcoming stretch of games.
The Nets' head coach explained what he wants to see out of the second-year player, hoping he is able to put in work behind the scenes, whether it is studying tape or looking at the game plan.
"It’s more about habits and learning how to be a pro and the day-to-day work ethic and knowing the schemes and knowing personnel and studying the game, it’s a process for him," said Fernandez. "He’s got to buy into all these things."
When it comes to things that Fernandez sees in the 20-year-old, he acknowledges his ability to shoot the three ball, but he wants to see more concentration on the defensive end of the court.
"When he has these minutes, he has to take advantage of them... it’s not just about shooting threes, he can do that very well," explained the Nets' head coach. "But also it’s not getting lost on the weakside defensive, and so on and so forth."
Being well-versed on both ends is something that Whitehead himself wants to do, acknowledging that it's what is required before he can make a bigger impact in Brooklyn.
"It’s a role that I understand I have to do, which is make shots and defend, and then I’ll get a larger opportunity from there," said Whitehead, "I’m just trying to make sure I perfect that role before I’ll be able to gain a larger role, hopefully."
Given that Whitehead is clear of the Nets' injury report for their match against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, it appears that he could be set to receive another opportunity to improve his game.
