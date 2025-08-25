Nets’ High Asking Price Stalled Celtics Trade Talks for Anfernee Simons
It appears the Brooklyn Nets have done some research—and even checked in—on a potential replacement for current restricted free agent Cam Thomas.
In an X post published on Sunday, NetsDaily revealed that the Nets held trade negotiations with Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons. Simons was sent to Boston in exchange for Jrue Holiday early in the offseason, and the Celtics have reportedly been looking to reroute the 26-year-old guard in a salary dump deal.
"Reportedly, there was also some level of talks between Nets and Celtics about Simons, but supposedly, Nets wanted too much in draft assets," NetsDaily wrote, quoting a post detailing the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets' apparent interest in the veteran guard.
It's been known that Brooklyn is still prowling for future picks to take on bloated contracts, but Simons is quite different from what was expected. Guys like Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith—the two salary dumps the Nets have already executed—make sense for such deals. A semi-young guard who has averaged 21 points per game across his last three seasons isn't frequently mentioned alongside the phrase "salary dump." Maybe Boston just wants to maintain cap flexibility post-Jayson Tatum Achilles tear, but the fact that the Celtics have to attach picks to Simons is just strange.
Still, it would be smart for the Nets to exploit this. Simons' cap hit next season is just $26 million. Brooklyn has refused to pay Thomas upwards of $30 million annually, but Simons is a more well-rounded basketball player, thus the value does add up.
Now Thomas is three years younger, but it's likely the Nets would be just fine with the upgrade in everywhere but scoring (and Simons can still absolutely put the ball in the hoop) by sacrificing a few years.
If Brooklyn can hold onto its entire 2025 rookie class, Nic Claxton and Michael Porter Jr., while adding Simons, it should pounce on that opportunity. Even if the Celtics only want to send one first-rounder back, the Nets need to accept that offer. Purely speculative, of course, but the franchise has a chance to pair its incoming point guard with one of the most exciting combo guards in the league—it must capitalize.
This development could also theoretically end the Thomas contract drama, cementing Simons as the long-term two guard while allowing the former to continue developing elsewhere. Seems like a win-win.
Now the Nets just need to hope the Celtics call back.