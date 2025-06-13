Nets Land Maluach and Traore in Latest CBS NBA Mock Draft Projection
If the Brooklyn Nets use all of their first-round selections in the 2025 NBA Draft, they'll set an NBA record for most first-rounders used by a single team in one draft. The scouting department certainly faces a difficult assignment, but given its track record in past years, fans have a reason to be optimistic.
In CBS Sports' latest mock (June 12), Brooklyn's front office does set that NBA record, keeping all four picks while stocking up on young talent.
1. Round 1 - Pick 8: Khaman Maluach
Maluach, a freshman at Duke last season, remains the most polarizing big in the entire class. He's been mocked everywhere from three to 10, but finds a home in Brooklyn at pick eight, according to CBS. He's described as an "18-year-old who can move unusually well for a man his size," giving the Nets flexibility to move off Nic Claxton should Maluach be the pick.
2. Round 1 - Pick 19: Nolan Traore
Grabbing international players with its first two picks, Brooklyn swings for significant upside with the selection of Traore. The Nets are already in need of a lead guard, and that need will only grow if D'Angelo Russell ends up walking in restricted free agency. CBS says "his inefficiency, and lack of shooting, are non-starters for some front offices," and that "any franchise selecting him has to do so with that understanding." Still, the Nets, attempting to find a true point guard, hope that HC Jordi Fernandez can unlock the French native by picking him at 19.
3. Round 1 - Pick 26: Will Riley
Holding on to each of its late-round firsts, Brooklyn kicks off a back-to-back sequence by adding Riley, the 19-year-old from Illinois. Perhaps Cam Johnson's replacement? There have been countless rumors of Johnson being traded this summer, so the Nets draft a similar offensive piece at 26. CBS describes Riley as "a reliable double-digit scorer for an NCAA Tournament team from start to finish," but notes that his "jumper is still more streaky than reliable, and he also needs to add strength." If Johnson is dealt, this pick makes sense, but if he and Jalen Wilson are both still around next season, Riley may struggle to crack the rotation.
4. Round 1 - Pick 27: Maxime Raynaud
Now this is the pick that could put Drew Timme's roster spot in jeopardy. Despite drafting Maluach while still having Claxton and Timme, plus deciding on Day'Ron Sharpe's restricted free agency, Brooklyn again takes a big man in Raynaud. It's hard to picture Fernandez keeping five centers on the roster, but Raynaud's size and shooting ability could create a tough decision on Timme. Neither Claxton nor Sharpe has ever featured a three-point shot, but Raynaud would help stretch the floor en route to a more versatile offense.
The projected selections of Maluach and Traore are great—perfect even. Both picks fill needs with high-potential players, which is exactly what the Nets need. But it's not all they need. The latter first-rounders are underwhelming, and only seem contingent on departures from the current roster. If Johnson and Sharpe stay, taking Riley or Raynaud creates a crowded room for both positions. If Johnson and Sharpe leave, then the two incoming rookies fit.
The NBA Draft is slated for June 25 at 8 p.m. EST.