Nets Land Michael Porter Jr. in Bold Three-Team Trade Pitch Involving Claxton
On social media, many Brooklyn Nets fans seem to believe it's a forgone conclusion that Nic Claxton will be traded just one year after signing a four-year, $97 million extension with the franchse that drafted him. Despite the recent commitment to a continuation of the player-organization partnership, much of the fanbase believes Claxton is headed for Southern California. He truly could be the Los Angeles Lakers' next starting center, but not without proper compensation being sent back to Brooklyn.
On Sunday, X user NetsFrequent proposed a mock deal that sends Claxton to the Lakers and would send in the Denver Nuggets as a third team. The breakdown of the trade was:
Brooklyn Nets receive:
Michael Porter Jr
2031 Lakers 1st (unprotected)
Los Angeles Lakers receive:
Nicolas Claxton
Denver Nuggets receive:
Rui Hachimura
Dalton Knecht
Porter has consisntently been listed as a potential target for the Nets, who are looking for future assets in exchange for taking on large contracts. Of the suitors mentioned whom fit this blueprint, Porter makes the most logical sense. He's still just 26, and while he is owed just over $38 million next year, still fits in with Brooklyn's timeline.
Plus, in the deal NetsFrequent organized, the Nets gain an unprotected 2031 first-rounder from Los Angeles, adding to an already-stacked sum of draft capital.
Now, should Brooklyn pursue Porter, a tough decision would have to be made on Cam Johnson. Both are veteran sharpshooting wings, and finding a way to fit both on the floor at the same time would be difficult. Porter and Johnson are each starting-caliber players, and keeping both on the roster could make the rotation crowded.
In a hypothetical world where this exact framework of a deal goes down, the expectation would be for the Nets to then find a trade partner for Johnson. There's been rumblings of a potential swing back into the top-14 of this summer's draft, dangling Johnson as the centerpiece in any prospective deal, but that prospective deal becomes a necessity if Porter lands in Brooklyn.
If Claxton gets moved, the Nets could then utilize their eightth-overall pick (or a separate pick they trade for) to draft his replacement, that likely being either Khaman Malauch or Derik Queen.
Should Brooklyn decide to part with its longest-tenured player, this proposed return package may be enough to get the deal done.