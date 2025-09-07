Nets' Michael Porter Jr. Holds Multiple Paths to Increasing Trade Value
The Brooklyn Nets made a highly anticipated trade this offseason, and it might have set up a midseason deal if things work out right.
Last season, the Nets were among the worst teams in the league, but they were also seen as one of the most important teams in the championship race. That obviously wasn’t because anyone expected them to make any postseason noise; it was because Brooklyn had some intriguing trade candidates that were anticipated to make headlines at the trade deadline.
Of course, Cam Johnson was the biggest name of that group for the Nets after his emergence since gaining a larger role in Brooklyn. While Sean Marks opted to hold onto Johnson throughout the regular season, he was involved in one of the biggest moves of the offseason, with Brooklyn sending the former Phoenix Sun to the Denver Nuggets for Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick.
While Porter could be a fun piece for the Nets next season, it seems likely that he will also be on the move at some point in the near future. With Porter having only two years left on his deal, his nearly $80 million remaining isn’t quite as crushing as it might have been a couple of years ago.
Still, getting someone to take that risk on Porter in the era of the second apron won’t necessarily be easy; hence why the Nuggets had to throw in an unprotected first to get him to Brooklyn. Of course, the Nets are in the business of adding draft capital, not spending it, so they are hoping that Porter can prove enough in Brooklyn to actually net a valuable return.
While Porter’s scoring ability and outside shooting make him an inherently interesting target for any team, he could use his time in Brooklyn to his advantage. One of the ways he could improve his value is as simple as showing he can handle a bigger role.
Unlike plenty of other guys around the league with Porter’s playstyle, he has already proven he can be a winning player and sacrifice at the highest level, starting for the Nuggets in their 2023 title run. No, Porter shouldn’t be trying to make a run at the scoring title or anything major, but at least some extended stretches of scoring an efficient 25-30 points a night could be massive.
While some stretches like that could also help Porter in extension talks or in 2027 free agency, he might need to show some ability to be a leader. After spending his Denver days in the shadows of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Porter will be one of the oldest and most experienced players on the Nets next season, shifting him into a position to play a similar role for Brooklyn’s young players.
Assuming Porter can show some of his potential as a high-volume scorer and prove he can be a veteran presence on a team for the first time in his career, the Nets might be able to add even more assets sometime in the near future.