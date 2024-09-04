Nets' New Addition: 'Availability is the Best Ability'
Immediately after their entrance into a full-blown rebuild, the Brooklyn Nets began looking for low-risk high-reward deals to acquire young underachieving talent. They found that in Ziaire Williams.
Still just 22 years old, Williams spoke to Cyro Asseo de Choch of HoopsHype ahead of his first season outside of Memphis.
"I’m excited. You know, it’s definitely gonna be a little different, but it’s a great opportunity for me to keep driving and showcase my skills," he said. "We got a great coach in Jordi Fernandez and coaching staff, so I’m just looking forward to going out there and hooping."
Fernandez, also in his first season with Brooklyn, has already left an impact on the fourth-year pro.
"He’s been great, man. We’ve had some great conversations. He’s gonna keep it real with you. He’s not gonna sugarcoat anything. His biggest thing is he wants everybody to be together and have fun," Williams said. "That’s his biggest principle. He’s always asking us to do team bonding events off the court, go to dinner, or whatever, but as long as we’re doing stuff together, it’s gonna translate on the court."
For years Nets fans have been forced to sit back and watch as injuries have plagued their season time and again. Williams is taking every step to ensure he's able to stay on the court.
"They say availability is the best ability. I had a nasty little back injury last year, so I’ve been really just every day in the weight room, treatment, just really trying to prioritize my body," he said. "And then on the court, just doing all the simple things, man – fine-tuning my shot, reading off closeouts, trying to be great at two or three things rather than trying to be good at a bunch of different things."
"We, me and the rest of my team, came up with a great plan this summer, and I’ve definitely gotten a lot better. I can’t wait to go out on the main stage and showcase the work I’ve put in the dark."
Williams makes his Brooklyn debut against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.