Nets' Noah Clowney Ruled Out for Monday’s Game vs. Wizards
Following a hectic yet triumphant win over the Philadelphia 76ers off of Nic Claxton's game-winning putback, the Brooklyn Nets shift focus to their rematch with the Washington Wizards. The young Wizards claimed the first meeting of the season back on Feb. 5, but the Nets look to avenge the 119-102 loss on the road in D.C.
However, they'll be forced to do so without Noah Clowney, who hasn't taken the floor since Jan. 27's loss to the Sacramento Kings. He'll be out nursing an ankle sprain, the team announced on Sunday.
In his sophomore campaign, Clowney was averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game prior to being bit by the injury bug. Early in the new year, when Brooklyn struggled with multiple absantees, Clowney flashed his potential through an increase in opportunities. After unfortunately going down himself, Jordi Fernandez has been forced to turn elsewhere for wing depth.
After originally being designated to return following the All-Star break, Clowney won't be available in the Nets' third contest since the break ended. He, along with Cam Thomas, were both expected back soon, however Brooklyn has yet to provide further update regarding Thomas' status.
Liekly joining Clowney will be D'Angelo Russell after the veteran guard rolled his ankle in Thursday's 110-97 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russell didn't return after exiting and missed the previously mentioned victory over Philadelphia.
The recent consistent emergence of Trendon Watford, now both at the forward and guard spots, helps soften the blow of Clowney's status. Watford has averaged 14.4 points per game while seeing an increased workload off the bench, and will be paramount to the Nets' success as they continue navigating the ongoing injury struggles.
As Brooklyn pushes toward the play-in tournament — it sits just a half game behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th seed in the Eastern conference — Clowney's health will be a major factor. If the 20-year-old can return to the lineup, and his pre-injury form, the Nets will be supplied with another young contributor ahead of a potential postseason berth in Fernandez's first year at the helm.
