Who Should The Nets Move On From In The Offseason?
The Brooklyn Nets are set to have a busy offseason ahead of them, as they have multiple picks in the upcoming NBA draft to deal with, as well as an assortment of expiring contracts to mull over. Ideally, the Nets would look to retain some of their pieces, but in some instances, it may be time to move on.
This may be the case for one reason or another, but it may be the best course of action for the Nets going forward as they continue their ongoing roster rebuild.
De'Anthony Melton
De'Anthony Melton's stint with Brooklyn hasn't really happened, as he arrived in the Barclays Center sidelined with an injury that he picked up as a member of the Golden State Warriors. While Melton isn’t the most injury-prone player, he isn’t the best on the offensive end of the court, averaging 9.1 points per game on 41 percent shooting from the field over the course of his career.
Given that there are several players on Brooklyn’s current roster who mirror Melton’s build and output, it would be wise for them to save on the potential hit to their cap space.
Two things that Melton could have going for him are his experience in the league, as well as his work on the defensive end of the court. Melton’s six years in the league could be a big help for the younger core that the Nets currently have, which isn’t even talking about his four seasons spent in various playoff situations. Given that the aforementioned Fernandez had success throughout the season, coming up with defensive schemes, having a hard worker like Melton would go a long way.
Day'Ron Sharpe
Day’Ron Sharpe enters the offseason coming off of what was yet another lackluster season. Across the 50 appearances that Sharpe made, he managed to put up 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Off the bat, this may not sound bad, however, when you take into consideration that his scoring output only managed to go up 1.1 points in what is his fourth season in the league, it becomes more apparent that he may not be worth the salary cap going forward. There is added fuel for Brooklyn to move on in the offseason, given the sheer amount of candidates that they could potentially fill his spot in the frontcourt with, including Andre Drummond, Naz Reid, and Kevon Looney, among others.
