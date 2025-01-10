Nets-Pacers Cam Johnson Deal Would 'Likely' Include Mathurin or Walker
Three days ago, Bennedict Mathurin posted 20 points in 31 minutes of action during the Indiana Pacers 113-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
After showing out at the Barclays Center, Forbes' Evan Sidery reports that the arena may soon be Mathurin's home.
"If the Pacers want to acquire Cam Johnson from the Nets, and they’re rumored to be a trade suitor, it will likely take Bennedict Mathurin or Jarace Walker being included," Sidery wrote on X. "Last year, Indiana was unwilling to offer either prospect in trade talks with the Raptors for Pascal Siakam."
Indiana infamously swung a deal for Siakam, a two-time All-Star, before reaching the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals and getting swept by the Boston Celtics.
It appears the Pacers are looking to gear up for another playoff run, possibly landing Johnson in exchange for one of their younger pieces.
Mathurin would be the home-run move. If Sean Marks pulls that off, the Nets would have another lethal scorer alongside Cam Thomas. But now in his third NBA season, it's clear what the former sixth overall selection has to offer.
Walker is far more of a wildcard.
Once a star at Houston, Walker too was a top-10 selection in his respective draft but has struggled to find his footing through 71 appearances.
The potential is there, but the 21-year-old has yet to realize it.
If Marks is unable to snag Mathurin, ample draft capital must be attached to Walker to woo the GM enough to move off of Johnson.
Regardless of the package, suitors for Brooklyn's veteran scorer just continue to pile up.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.