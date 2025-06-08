Nets Prospect Watch: Is Danny Wolf a Top-20 Pick in the 2025 NBA Draft?
Nowadays, basketball social media sees a center who can handle and dish the ball and dub him the next Nikola Jokic or Victor Wembanyama. It's painfully consistent, but when it pans out, it has the ability to turn around an entire franchise.
Wembanyama himself was drawing the 'more athletic Jokic' comparisons prior to the 2023 NBA Draft. Many were calling him generational or the next GOAT, and with the way his first two seasons have went, it's still within the realm of possibility.
Which brings us to Danny Wolf. Not directly, but in terms of the Michigan center fitting the mold of a Jokic or Alperen Sengun-type big man. The seven-footer is one of, if not the only, center in the 2025 class who can score, rebound, and play make at somewhat high levels.
At 21 years old, Wolf is projected to be a late first-round pick in most mock drafts, but those who see the upside are giving him those Sengun/Jokic comparisons. Sure, his stats were underwhelming at 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, but the potential for him to impact a team from anywhere on the floor is there.
There are a few concerns that follow Wolf leading up to the draft. The most obvious is his age, being that there isn't a whole lot of time to develop once he enters the league. Following that is his turnover problem, having averaged 3.2 this past season.
Aside from those two major issues, there isn't much to dislike when watching him play. He moves well on both sides of the floor and can create shots for himself when needed. The Brooklyn Nets, who are in line for any and every player in the draft, could use Wolf as a playmaker and primary option on offense as they navigate through the early stages of a rebuild.
Wolf has proven to be a top-20 pick despite what critics say about him, but there's just one caveat if Brooklyn takes him at No. 19.
The Illinois native started at power forward this past season, while Vladislav Goldin was at the five. Wolf had fewer defensive responsibilities, not being the anchor in the paint, while being able to play more on the outside when it came to offense.
If the Nets select Wolf within the top 20, they should look to keep Nic Claxton amid trade rumors. The 26-year-old was nearly moved at the trade deadline, and could be gone this summer in exchange for future assets. However, Brooklyn should certainly consider a 'double big' lineup if Wolf is selected.
There's no doubt that Wolf can have a major impact on the game, fitting the 'modern center' mold. However, if the Nets take a chance on the Wolverine, they'll have to tinker with the lineups to see what works. It's a good thing Brooklyn has the time and freedom to do so.
