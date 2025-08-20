Nets Prospect Watch: NBA Player Comparisons for Cameron Boozer
As the NBA and college basketball seasons approach, much buzz surrounds the 2026 NBA Draft. Similar to 2025's class, next year boasts intriguing talent. The difference is the No. 1 overall pick isn't set in stone and likely won't be for a while.
The Brooklyn Nets are a team with more than realistic odds to land the top pick in June. Amid their rebuild, they're looking for the franchise's next superstar. History has shown that the best talent comes from Blue Bloods, including Duke. While many anticipate Cooper Flagg to carry the torch in the NBA, the Blue Devils have their next leader in the form of five-star freshman Cam Boozer.
Son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, the Florida native is a 6-foot-9 forward with plenty of hype as a game changer. He'll be put in a situation to succeed at the highest collegiate level after Duke mustered up a Final Four run in 2025, then brought in new talent and returners to pose one of the deepest rotations in the country.
Boozer will be at the helm of a loaded Blue Devils roster, and we'll get to see where his strengths and weaknesses are this season. For now, based on his performances leading up to this season, who is the 18-year-old most comparable to in terms of NBA stars?
Kevin Love
Love has been the most popular comparison to Boozer, specifically from when the former champion and All-Star was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves. When he was the No. 1 option before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Love was a scoring and rebounding machine, and that's what Boozer could be in the NBA.
The two are similar in that they're simple to get buckets. Despite both being undersized power forwards, they bully defenders within the arc, have smooth touches around the rim, and find ways to get boards over centers. The difference is that Boozer is more athletic than Love was in Minnesota.
Paolo Banchero
Banchero is a more realistic comparison for Boozer. The Orlando Magic's star is a prototype for the modern-day power forward, incorporating guard skills with a bruising, 6-foot-10 frame.
It's not just that they're both Duke players. Banchero's bread and butter is working in the mid-range while also being able to dish to teammates. Boozer can do more of the same, especially when it comes to facilitation.
They're both not necessarily elite three-point shooters, but they can both extend their range. As Banchero and the Magic rise to prominence in the Eastern Conference, Boozer will have the opportunity to keep Duke in the pantheon of college basketball with his do-it-all player persona.