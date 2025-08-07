Nets Prospect Watch: What to Expect from Cameron Boozer at Duke
The Duke Blue Devils are perhaps the best college program in the country when it comes to producing elite NBA talent. Grant Hill, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero, the list goes on. The latest Blue Devil to enter the league, expected to carry the tradition, is Cooper Flagg. The Dallas Mavericks are hoping that the 18-year-old phenom pans out as a generational talent.
However, the future carrier of the torch is Duke's latest freshman star, Cameron Boozer. Son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, the 6-foot-9 forward was ranked third in the ESPN Top 100 behind AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, and is currently projected as a high lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Peterson, Dybantsa, and Boozer are the three names everyone is watching at the moment when it comes to the top picks in 2026, and the Brooklyn Nets are in line for said selection, given their rebuild. We have yet to see the Nets' rookie class take the floor for this season, but the team is projected to be at the very bottom of the league.
Boozer is the least 'flashy' of the three, being a forward. However, he's a scout's dream prospect with his elite handle despite his height, his defensive versatility, and rebounding skills. The 18-year-old is the prototypical power forward in modern basketball, drawing comparisons to Banchero, Julius Randle, and Kevin Love.
The Blue have a loaded squad after falling just short in the Final Four last season. Boozer is joined by his twin brother and point guard, Cayden, along with other promising newcomers such as Dame Sarr and Patrick Ngongba. The returners include Isaiah Evans, who could have been a 2025 draft pick, and Caleb Foster.
However, the five-star freshman stands above all of them as a contender for the best player in the country under head coach Jon Scheyer, who has proven to be a viable successor to Mike Krzyzewski. Scheyer brought out the best in the trio of Flagg, Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach, and he should do the same with the Boozer twins and his deep rotation.
Through this much depth and versatility, Boozer is still a true four. He sizes up like a center, moves like a small forward, and can dish it like a point guard. If he isn't putting up big scoring numbers, expect him to make noise in the assist and rebounding departments.
This season is going to be fun in the ACC, and teams like Louisville and North Carolina could give Duke a run for its money. However, the expectation is the same as last year: the Blue Devils being led by their top freshman in hopes of another National Championship.