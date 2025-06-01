Nets Prospect Watch: Players Brooklyn Could Draft at No. 26 and No. 27
It's rare that a team is put in a situation that the Brooklyn Nets are in. They've set themselves up for future success with five picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, scattered across the first and second rounds.
With four top-30 selections, the Nets are scouting any and every player in the class. While picks at No. 8 and No. 19 are the most important, the No. 26 and No. 26 selections cannot go overlooked. There is plenty of potential in the 2025 class, so here are three prospects Brooklyn could draft at either slot:
Adou Thiero, Arkansas
There were questions as to whether or not Thiero would stay in the draft or return to Arkansas, but he made the right decision. The 6-foot-8 forward had his best season yet, averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.
Thiero isn't much of a shooter, but the 21-year-old is explosive, being able to finish through traffic and throw down some highlight rim-rockers. More than that, he's a versatile, athletic defender who could find a legitimate role in that aspect in Brooklyn. With the right development, the Nets could end up with a hidden gem.
Ben Saraf, Ratiopharm Ulm
Saraf was projected to go in the top 10 back in late 2024, but the rise of collegiate talent and stagnation in his game have caused him to slip back to the late-first-round range. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-5 guard still has the potential to be a great scorer.
The 19-year-old averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this past season alongside fellow draft prospect Noa Essengue. Saraf isn't the most consistent scorer, but he can knock down shots from almost anywhere, and thrives in getting downhill and finishing at the rim.
The Nets could take Saraf and use him as a nice scoring wing off the bench. He could learn from veteran forward Cam Johnson and would eventually be more integrated into the lineup, especially once his jumper becomes polished.
Drake Powell, North Carolina
Powell has been rising throughout the pre-draft process, having a successful combine and workouts with individual teams. With talks of the former UNC freshman going within the top 20, the Nets would be lucky to grab him in their pick range.
Powell is one of the best and most versatile defenders in the entire class. The 6-foot-6 athletic wing made himself known on the other side of the ball, but still put up a respectable 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
The Nets would take Powell to fit the mold of a Josh Hart or Amen Thompson, an athletic wing with the capabilities of guarding anyone while making hustle plays. While the 19-year-old has limitations on offense, he still shot 37.9% from deep this past season, which shows he can still make an impact with the ball in his hands.
