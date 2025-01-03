Nets Prospect Watch: Rutgers' Ace Bailey Shines Despite Loss to Indiana
The Brooklyn Nets should continue to have their sights set on a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, especially amid NBA trade season. The Nets are expected to have three first-round picks in June, and one of those could end up high enough to take Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey.
Last night gave Brooklyn all the more reason to focus on the forward. Bailey shined despite a loss to Indiana, putting up a season-high 39 points on 16-of-29 shooting. He was the only Scarlett Knight in double figures.
On a night when fellow top prospect Dylan Harper was out Bailey stepped up big time. His 39 points were complemented with eight rebounds, one steal, and four blocks.
The 6-foot-10 forward was hitting jump shots from everywhere on the court, going 4-for-8 from three. He showed off his effective midrange shot, while also attacking the basket and drawing fouls. The only negative was his free-throw percentage, as he went 3-for-8 from the line (37.5%).
Despite his height, Bailey can be an effective floor general as well. He had no assists but was frequently taking the ball up the court in transition and off of made baskets, showing much trust Rutgers has in him. Running the offense has been something Bailey does from time to time, and he got more opportunities last night with Harper out.
Bailey was a monster on the defensive end as well. His two-way abilities combined with his athleticism make him a similar prospect to projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg (Duke). They're separated by an inch in height and have a similar frame, while both being able to score and defend from anywhere on the court, due to their explosiveness.
If the draft pick is high enough, the Nets should consider selecting Bailey to make him the franchise star. The 2025 class is going to be loaded with game-changing talent, and Bailey finds himself toward the top of the list.
