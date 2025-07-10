Nets' Rookie Class Embracing Unique Fit, Chemistry: 'Maybe We’re a Starting Five One Day'
The Brooklyn Nets kick off the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas today, featuring four of their five first-round picks from the 2025 NBA Draft. Nets fans will see their first glimpse of Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf as Drake Powell nurses knee tendinitis.
Brooklyn's haul faced much scrutiny among initial reactions, but that hasn't prevented the young core from being eager about its first taste of NBA action.
“It’s all a work-in-progress. But it’s been great so far in practice,” Wolf said via NetsDaily. “And I’m just excited to finally get on the court.”
Traore, who will participate in the summer league festivities after his signing process was delayed due to FIBA rules, already has big visions for he and his rookie counterparts.
“I think it’s pretty good to have five first-round picks like this because we can grow together and build chemistry together,” Traore said. “Maybe we even can be a starting five one day. That would be crazy.”
Brooklyn broke the record for the most first-round picks used by a single franchise in a draft, a sentiment its top selection emphasized to NetsDaily.
“Obviously, no other team ever did the same thing in the draft. I think for me and the other guys it’s important to be really as close as we can be to each other, not just to compete, which obviously is a big part of it, but also to learn from each other on the court and off the court,” Demin said.
The Nets have relied on summer league for multiple building blocks in the past. Restricted free agent Cam Thomas was named MVP of the summer league in 2021, and third-year forward Jalen Wilson took home the same honors last year.
Depending on individual production, it's possible the Nets end up boasting back-to-back MVPs at the conclusion of this summer's event. Due to the draft haul, Brooklyn's talent level will be difficult for rivals to match.
Demin or Wolf immediately come to mind when projecting who would be most likely to repeat Wilson and Thomas' feat, but the unknown Saraf could be the surprise of the summer just as Wilson was last year.
The Nets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5:30 p.m. EST.