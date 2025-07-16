Nets Rookie Egor Demin Silencing Doubts With Confident Shooting in Summer League
Remember when Egor Demin couldn't shoot the deep ball? It seemed, almost instantly, individuals ran to social media once the BYU product was selected by the Brooklyn Nets in last month's draft to smear the decision. Demn's shooting ability, or lack thereof, was the most consistent critique.
However, that crowd has been silenced. Once Demin was actually given the chance to play in a Nets uniform, he proved the doubters wrong. Ahead of the Nets' summer league matchup with the New York Knicks, Demin holds a 40% 3-point percentage.
Now, there was real reason for the concern. Demin did not shoot well at the end of his freshman season, a reality which he described to Sara Todd of DeseretNews.
“There was a lot of questions about my shooting at the end of the NCAA season,” Demin said. “It’s good for me that Brooklyn trusted me. They believe in me as a good shooter in the future. This is where I take confidence from."
Despite his poor showings late in his lone collegiate year, Demin was still an extremely intriguing prospect. His combination of size and skill is rare, and the versatility he can bring to Jordi Fernandez's lineup cannot be overstated.
And, unfortunately for those who still aren't fans of the pick, it turns out Demin can shoot.
“Obviously, when coaches are telling me ‘shoot the ball,’ that’s what I’m gonna do, right? I’m gonna be confident in myself, knowing how many reps I put into this,” he continued.
For those still bullish on Demin's stroke, either choosing to ignore the statistics or his own words, here's his head coach's perspective:
"His ability to shoot the ball [attracted us]. He’s gonna shoot the ball very well in this league. That is another thing that excites us," Fernandez said via ClutchPoints' Erik Slater on July 1. "We know he’s gonna show up, he’s gonna work every day. That’s something that caught our eye. Because, as you know, it’s not just watching them play real games, but we know a lot about these guys."
While Demin isn't immediately "NBA-ready," he has an entire organization betting on his success. And yes, that includes success from beyond the arc.