Nets' Rookie Receives Heartwarming Honor in His Hometown
NBA players receive a great deal of recognition for their on-court accomplishments throughout their career. But even simply reaching the NBA is a huge achievement in itself that deserves to be celebrated
Nearly a month after the Brooklyn Nets chose North Carolina wing Drake Powell with the 22nd overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, he received a heartwarming honor in his hometown of Pittsboro, North Carolina. The Chatham County Board of Commissioners presented Powell with a special resolution recognizing his accomplishment of reaching the NBA and being able to represent the city throughout his pro career.
“This marks a historic milestone in his basketball career, and brings great pride to the Chatham County community,” said Chatham County commissioner Karen Howard. “Drake’s journey from standout athlete at Northwood High School to freshman defensive leader at the University of North Carolina has been marked by excellence, discipline and an unwavering commitment to growth… He has shown leadership and a commitment to give back to the community with values that represent a strong foundation.”
Although Powell’s basketball journey has now brought him to the largest city in the country, it was the small town of Pittsboro that molded him into the player that he is today. Instead of traveling to New York to attend the NBA Draft in person, Powell opted to stay in Pittsboro and attend a draft party at a local restaurant.
"It's a great sense of community that we have here in Pittsboro," Powell told WRAL's Pat Welter. "I was happy that I was able to in a small way to bring everyone together."
While growing up in Pittsboro, Powell went on to attend nearby Northwood High School, where he averaged 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game as a senior, later going on to participate in the McDonalds All American Game.
During his lone season at North Carolina, Powell averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting an efficient 48.3% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range.
The Pittsboro native also impressed at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where he showcased his top-tier athleticism by posting the highest standing vertical (37.5 inches) and max vertical (43 inches) at the event.