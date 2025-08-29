Nets’ Salary Dump Targets to Gain Clarity as Waive-and-Stretch Deadline Hits
Today, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. EST, is the NBA's deadline to waive and stretch a player with a fully or partially guaranteed salary. That means that, come the deadline, the Brooklyn Nets should have a better idea of which of their internal targets may still need to be acquired via trade. A perfect example: the Dallas Mavericks' forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
Prosper, 23, appears to be fizzling out of Dallas after just two seasons. The former 2023 first-rounder has yet to make a real impact as a member of the Mavericks' rotation, and in an attempt to clear roster space for veteran Dante Exum's new contract to stick, Prosper may be the odd man out.
Speculation has intensified regarding a potential salary dump in Brooklyn, sending Prosper and future draft capital back to the Nets as a sweetener for taking on the Marquette product's $3 million cap hit for 2025-26, and $5.2 million team option the following season.
However, there's a chance that the Nets will have the opportunity to add the player on their own terms—assuming they're actually intrigued by the possibility of bringing in Prosper. There's a very real chance Brooklyn's front office and General Manager Sean Marks are simply after the draft picks.
At the bare minimum, we know something is in the works. The Nets waived Tosan Evbuomwan on Friday, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, which alludes to the fact that they're not dealing. Could that be paving the way for Prosper? Possibility, if he's not getting waived and stretched. If he is, then Evbuomwan's exit is likely due to another incoming salary dump.
One situation to watch regarding this matter: Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooklyn swooped in and snagged Haywood Highsmith from the Miami Heat after he underwent surgery, which is expected to sideline him into training camp. Strus just underwent surgery himself and is expected to miss somewhere between three and four months of action. Perhaps he could be the play, securing some future Cleveland picks as a thank you for paying Strus' $15.9 million cap hit this season.
We can speculate all we want. What's important is: by 5 p.m. EST today, Brooklyn's vision for the remainder of the summer—essentially leading all the way up to the regular season—should be a little clearer. Maybe another salary dump is in the works, or maybe the Nets are able to scoop young, talented pieces for nothing on the open market.
It worked with Ziaire Williams last summer. There's a good chance the blueprint would work again.