Nets Seen as Salary-Dump Destination: Potential Trade Targets
As the 2025-2026 NBA season approaches, it’s clear that the Brooklyn Nets are prioritizing the rebuild rather than trying to be an immediate contender.
As a result of their low expectations and having the most available salary cap in the NBA, teams reportedly view the Nets as a team to work with as they attempt to get under the luxury tax and generate more room to build their roster without penalty.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Nets’ quest for more draft capital might make them a participant, and some of their moves this offseason support that. Fischer also pointed out one of Brooklyn’s acquisitions who should be highly coveted in the trade market.
“It's no secret that his new team has no plans to be competitive this season. Brooklyn will continue to operate as a salary-dumping destination and/or three-team trade facilitator in hopes of stockpiling more draft capital,” Fischer said. “And Brooklyn's phone certainly figures to ring with interest in Highsmith, who has shown strong 3-and-D potential when healthy and already possesses some valuable postseason experience. The 28-year-old is also crucially scheduled to earn a modest $5.6 million this season, which would make him a comfortable addition for a contender in need of such attributes ... provided Highsmith plays well as a Net.”
While the Nets have already made three trades this offseason, there are still a few players who are viewed as trade-dump candidates.
Anfernee Simons
By trading Simons, Boston would no longer be in the luxury tax and would have more room to build their team around its stars. The addition of Simons could actually help the Celtics, but with Jayson Tatum out for the season, they still won't be a contender.
Last season, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game. While the Nets recently acquired a productive scorer in Michael Porter Jr., Simons could also step in either as part of the team’s long-term plan or to be used as an eventual trade piece. At 26 years old, Simons could very well still be developing and have his best basketball ahead of him, so holding onto him wouldn't be a terrible idea.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Prosper's career has gotten off to a slow start, but he has flashed enough potential that the Nets could take advantage of their cap room and give him a shot without risking much. His averages aren't very impressive, but he has performed well when given the opportunity to play extended minutes.
During a game against the Dallas Mavericks last season, he scored 20 points while adding five rebounds and an assist. While playing against the Houston Rockets as a rookie, he scored 20 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists, and a block. As a former first-round pick and productive college player, Prosper could end up evolving into a solid contributor for Brooklyn down the line.
Peyton Watson
Fresh off the best season of his career, Watson's value is as high as it has ever been, and he could help get the Nuggets under the luxury tax.
After a slow start to his college career, the former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American showed signs of being able to live up to his potential this season. During a game against the Chicago Bulls this season, Watson scored 24 points while grabbing six rebounds and blocking four shots.
The Nets already have an abundance of guards, but Watson's experience could allow him to immediately step in, play well, and be viewed as a trade candidate at the deadline.