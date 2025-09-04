Nets Sign Former All-American Forward: How Does He Fit in Brooklyn's Front Court?
As the Brooklyn Nets round out their training camp roster, they have added another name who could put up a good fight for the final spot on the team's roster.
According to HoopsHype's senior NBA insider Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets have signed forward E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract.
Liddell appeared in 12 games for the Chicago Bulls last season, averaging 1.8 points per game while shooting 53.3% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc. The best game of his young NBA career came against the Memphis Grizzlies, when he scored six points after knocking down two three-pointers in five minutes.
The Ohio State product also spent time with Chicago's G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. Last season, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 47.2% from field-goal range and 36.3% from three.
Besides Chicago, he has also played with the New Orleans Pelicans and their G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. While appearing in 26 games with Birmingham during the 2023-2024 season, Liddell averaged 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
How Will He Fit In Brooklyn?
Although Liddell's NBA career has got off to a slow start, he showcased some impressive scoring potential during his time at Ohio State. During his final season with the Buckeyes, Liddell was the Big Ten's fourth-leading scorer while averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. That season he was an AP All-American while also earning First-team All-Big Ten honors and a Big Ten All-Defensive team nod.
After helping lead the Buckeyes to a 70-45 win over Minnesota, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann had high praise for Liddell's dominant scoring ability.
"I've always said God has gifted him with the ability to score the ball," Holtmann told CBS News. "He can roll out of bed and score the ball. That's a great gift."
He may not have had the chance to showcase his full offensive game at the NBA level yet, but being on an inexperienced roster that lacks proven scorers could open the door for Liddell to do so, at least during training camp and the preseason. With his two-way deal, he could also spend time in the G League, giving him the opportunity to build rhythm and confidence before being called up if the team runs into injuries or simply wants to shake things up.
Based on his production in high-level college basketball and the G League, Liddell has shown offensive skills to build on. If given the chance, he could turn some heads and provide the Nets with a much-needed scoring boost next season.