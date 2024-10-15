Nets Sign KJ Jones II After Blowout Victory
Immediately after their 131-92 blowout victory over the Washington Wizards, the Brooklyn Nets brought back a familiar face.
Late last night the Nets announced franchise had signed KJ Jones. The transaction marks Jones' second stop in Brooklyn after he spent the summer with the organization on a two-way deal, making one appearance with the Nets in the NBA 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League.
Jones boasted an illustrious career at Emmanuel University, recording over 3,600 points throughout his five collegiate seasons leading to a 26.2 points per game average in 2023-24.
His addition signals general manager Sean Marks' continued desire to bolster Brooklyn's G League affiliate, as it appears likely Jones is slated to join the Long Island Nets. Halfway through preseason action, it would be tough to imagine the 6-foot-6 guard competing for a final roster spot in just two contests. With so many tough decisions to be made regarding Brooklyn's opening day roster, using Long Island to stash players who aren't able to contribute immediately but still possess future potential exemplifies Marks' genius.
Should the Nets' next two preseason games quickly get out of hand as the Washington game did, fans may be shown a larger sample size of Jones' game than was displayed in Vegas. The 23-year-old can flat-out score, and given the lack of guard depth Brooklyn currently rosters, Jones could turn heads if provided the opportunity.
The Nets travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. EST.
