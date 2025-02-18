Nets Somehow 'At Crossroads' Again
Eight months ago, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai believed the franchise was "in at crossroads." His feelings played a part in the eventual trade of Mikal Bridges, shifting the Nets into a rebuild to plan for the future.
Amid the All-Star break in year one of said rebuild, Brooklyn finds itself "at crossroads" yet again.
Following a hot stretch in which the Nets won six of their last seven games, the conversation surrounding the team has transitioned from draft lottery talk to playoff positioning. Now just a game-and-a-half back of the 10-seeded Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot, Jordi Fernandez has the chance to make a postseason push in his first year at the helm.
That's option A. Option B would be to pivot back to what appeared to be the original plan, prepping for the 2025 NBA Draft.
General manager Sean Marks has made multiple confirmed trips to Rutgers to watch the collegiate phoenom duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, clearly expressing interest in one of the top-projected prospects.
To position itself in the draft lottery to earn a chance at either prospect, Brooklyn's recent streak must end. And given what's been said recently by both Cam Johnson and Fernandez regarding parts of the fanbase who'd prefer "tanking," purposefully losing isn't an option.
However, everything can change in the modern NBA instantly, creating atleast a possibility the Nets find their way back into the lottery.
Something to remember: last season, the Atlanta Hawks made the play-in tournament, got eliminated by the Bulls and still managed to win the draft lottery just weeks later.
That would obviously be a dream scenario for all parties involved. Brooklyn's young core gets some postseason experience, Fernandez wills his group to the playoffs in his first year at the helm and the Nets land a high selection in the 2025 NBA Draft to continue bolstering the roster.
Additionally, Brooklyn will likely boast the largest amount of cap space leaguewide this offseason.
Again "at crossroads," the Nets' options appear far more complex than they may have been prior to enterring a new era in Kings County.
