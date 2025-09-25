Nets Star Cam Thomas Snubbed on ESPN's Top 100 NBA Players
The excitement for the Brooklyn Nets this season is different from most NBA teams. While many are pushing for the postseason and excited to see their stars perform, the Nets are a different story. Fans are excited to see five first-round picks take the floor along with a plethora of young talent.
This season should be a wash for Brooklyn in terms of competitiveness, but the team still has solid talent that should attract people to games. The organization traded for Michael Porter Jr. this summer, who should see even more of an increase in scoring despite averaging 18.2 points per game last season on efficient splits.
The Nets will also see the return of Cam Thomas after a murky offseason. Once a restricted free agent, there was a bit of a rift between Thomas and Brooklyn in terms of a new contract, which resulted in the 23-year-old taking the $6 million qualifying offer. Nevertheless, he averaged 24 points per game last season and should replicate that production this year.
ESPN recently released its top 100 players entering the 2025-26 season, and one Nets star found himself on the list. The star wing was ranked No. 70 as the only player to represent Brooklyn in the rankings.
By the way, this wasn't Thomas, but Porter Jr.
The 27-year-old deserves his flowers and ranking within the top 100. Porter Jr. has displayed efficiency and production with the Denver Nuggets despite taking a backseat to Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and even Aaron Gordon at times. However, Thomas not making the list feels wrong.
The NBA is a league based on roles. Those who play it the best, whether a star scorer or a 3&D glue guy, will be rewarded with money and recognition. Thomas, Brooklyn's star scorer last season, did so on what many considered rough efficiency. He put up those 24 points per game on 44-35-88 shooting splits.
Still, that doesn't seem low enough to keep him behind players like Onyeka Okongwu and Tobias Harris, among others. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard has his flaws, but he is one of the best isolation scorers in the league and should at least find himself in the late rankings.
Thomas should especially be on the list if it predicts the top 100 for the 2025-26 season. He now has more playmakers around him, such as Egor Demin and Nolan Traore, which should help create better looks instead of having Thomas get a bucket on his own.
ESPN didn't even include Thomas in its biggest snubs. Did he warrant the $20-$30 million he desired this offseason? No. However, to say a player who averaged 24 points per game isn't a top 100 player is a bit ludicrous.