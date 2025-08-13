Nets Star Michael Porter Jr. Makes Controversial NBA Gambling Statement
As sports gambling has continued to become a prominent aspect of various leagues, whether through sponsorship or legalization in many states, it has also become somewhat of an issue, particularly in the NBA. Over the last few years, there have been quite a few investigations into players around the league gambling, which violates rules.
It started with former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter getting banned from the NBA for life after violating the league's gambling policies during the 2023-24 season. He was caught disclosing information to bettors who took wagers that would see him underperform in games.
Now, this season, multiple players are being investigated for violating the league's gambling policies. Miami Heat point guard Terry Rozier was recently investigated, but it was later found that he did not violate those policies. However, former Detroit Pistons wing and current free agent Malik Beasley is currently in the midst of an investigation.
Porter's brother and newly acquired Brooklyn Nets star, Michael Porter Jr., gave his take on the recent investigations around the NBA on the podcast. The former Denver Nuggets wing made a controversial statement, but acknowledged that it's wrong regardless. He also talked about the idea of sports gambling itself and how it affects fandom.
“Think about it, if you can get all your homies rich by telling them, 'Yo, bet $10,000 on my under, this one game Imma act like I got an injury...' and they all get a little bag because you did it one game," Porter said. "That is so not okay, but some people probably think like that."
"Obviously, my brother went through his situation. Malik Beasley is going through a situation right now. Terry Rozier was in some hot water... But the whole sports gambling entity, it's bad and it's only gonna get worse. Like we really do get death threats."
Many posts on social media have gone viral because a fan will send a hurtful message to a player who doesn't perform to benefit their parlay. Meanwhile, gambling amongst players has also become a hot issue. Porter's brother had his sentencing pushed back to December 2025.
As for the current Nets star, he will take the court for his eighth season in the NBA, but his first for a new team after being traded this summer. The Nuggets sent Porter and a 2032 first-round pick to Brooklyn in exchange for 3-and-D forward Cam Johnson.