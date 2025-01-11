Nets Starting to Creep Toward Bottom of NBA Standings
With the Brooklyn Nets' 124-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets last night, they have now lost four in a row and are currently sitting with a 13-25 record. The Nets have now lost eight of their last 10 games, placing 12th in the Eastern Conference.
In this four-game stretch, Brooklyn has scored less than 100 points in three of them, while giving up more than 110 points in all four. The Nets are averaging just 99.0 points per game over their last four, ranking 29th in the NBA only in front of the Orlando Magic (97.5), interestingly enough.
It's clear that the rebuild is in full effect in Brooklyn, especially amid NBA trade season. The Nets were directionless for the last year and a half, floating between a playoff contender and a lottery team after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2023. Now, after finally selling veterans Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn is focusing on building through the draft.
The Nets aren't done selling yet, as players like Cameron Johnson and Day'Ron Sharpe have garnered interest from playoff teams around the league. Johnson, particularly, is one of the hottest names on the trade market, as he's an elite role player having a career year at 28 years old.
With a development-focused head coach in Jordi Fernandez, plus the young core of Cam Thomas, Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson, and more, the Nets are heading in the right direction. They could end up with three first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, having the opportunity to select franchise changers in a loaded class.
While the current state of the team is nothing to brag about, Brooklyn has one of the brightest futures in the league. The Nets need to continue to have patience because it will pay off sooner than we think.
