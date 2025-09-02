Is This Nets Addition Ready for a Bigger Offensive Role
Pending the potential re-signing of Cam Thomas, the Brooklyn Nets currently have just one player on their roster who has averaged more than 15 points per game.
While all five of their first-round picks have shown enough promise to be viewed as future scoring threats, four of them are still under 20 years old. That means it could take some time before they’re ready to consistently carry the load.
Over the offseason, the Nets acquired veteran talent they hope can help keep the team afloat while the rookies adjust to the NBA. Former Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is expected to step into a primary scoring role, but he won’t be able to do it alone.
Alongside Porter, Terance Mann is another offseason addition who could take a significant leap as a scorer.
After all, this is the same player who knocked down seven three-pointers and scored 39 points for the LA Clippers in a playoff closeout game back in 2021. At the time, Mann was in the second year of his NBA career and filling in as a starter for Kawhi Leonard. Afterward, he earned high praise from nine-time All-Star Paul George.
“You saw a full complete game from a second-year player. You just saw so many flashes of so many different things. He did it in the most crucial part of the game. I think that's what's most impressive," George said. "Honestly, he single-handedly willed us back through that stretch where he just -- 3 after 3 to downhill attacks to defending. He did it all."
Mann only scored 15 or more points in three games last season, but in each of those outings, he logged at least 25 minutes. Playing in Brooklyn will put more on his plate than at any other point in his career, where he’s previously shared the floor with stars like Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Trae Young and James Harden.
The Florida State product has been both efficient and selective throughout his career, posting shooting splits of 49.6% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc. In 2024, he recorded a season high of 24 points while shooting 71.4% from the field and 33.3% from three.
Last season, Mann averaged 21.1 minutes per game. That number could easily climb closer to 30 minutes with the Nets. The 28-year-old is already expected to step up as a distributor, but don’t be surprised if his scoring average rises as well.