Nets’ Thomas, Russell listed among NBA’s Top 30 Free Agents
This offseason, Nets fans should get a much clearer sense of the direction of the team's rebuild. Brooklyn has established players entering free agency, intriguing trade assets, and four first-round picks in the upcoming draft. When free agency kicks off, two particular Nets players are expected to draw strong interest from teams around the league.
According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, Cam Thomas and D’Angelo Russell rank among the top 30 NBA free agents ahead of this offseason.
Thomas was the first to be named, coming in at No. 16. Last season, he averaged a career-high 24 points and 3.8 assists per game but was limited to just 25 appearances after dealing with multiple hamstring strains throughout the year.
While injuries can slow down the development of a young player like Thomas, who is only 23, he has continued to progress over the past couple of seasons. He’s proven that he can handle an increased offensive role while remaining efficient. During the 2023–2024 campaign, he played in 66 games, averaging 22.5 points and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from field goal range and 34.9% from three-point range.
"He's also an extremely talented scorer who doesn't usually let a mistake or miss deter him from the next attempt. The Nets, who may not be ready to win just yet, must decide how vital he is to the future," said Pincus. "Since he's restricted, Brooklyn has all the leverage, and no one else has the kind of cap room to give Thomas an offer sheet of note."
According to Pincus, he expects Thomas to return to Brooklyn on a three-year deal ranging around $24 million.
Russell was further down the list, coming in at No.28. While he wasn’t the dynamic scorer he once was during his first stint in Brooklyn, D’Angelo Russell provided steady production and remained a fixture in the Nets’ starting lineup after being traded back to the team in December. Over 29 games (26 starts), he averaged 12.9 points and 5.6 assists per game.
Although Russell wasn’t terrible last season, Brooklyn is likely searching for its point guard of the future. That player could be acquired through the draft or by pursuing a bigger name in free agency, even if the move doesn’t happen this offseason.
"Russell is a talented scorer and capable shooter, but he has remained a journeyman throughout his career," said Pincus. "The Nets may pay him simply to reach the minimum team salary (projected to be $139.2 million), but that might be designed to turn his contract around as a tradable asset."
While Pincus floated the idea of Russell returning to Brooklyn, he ultimately projected that he would end up signing with the Milwaukee Bucks.