Nets’ Toughest Rebuilding Rival May Be Emerging in the Eastern Conference
The Brooklyn Nets have done a masterful job of retooling with young talent and draft capital since committing to a full-fledged rebuild last summer. General manager Sean Marks has perfectly positioned the Nets to be a key player for a superstar—either through a trade or free agency—whenever one comes available.
However, Brooklyn isn't the only franchise in the Eastern Conference that is putting together a strong blueprint for how to turn an organization around. The Nets have some competition.
Ironically, Brooklyn's "rebuilding rival" presented the team with some of its toughest and most entertaining battles last season: the Washington Wizards.
After dealing Bradley Beal two years ago, Washington has compiled a similar haul of draft assets and young players. The Wizards likely boast a more-promising young core than the Nets have, but Brooklyn's future draft choices outweigh Washington's.
Due to multiple devastating injuries, the Eastern Conference will be quite strange come next season. No one really knows what's going on with the Milwaukee Bucks or Indiana Pacers, and the Boston Celtics have taken several steps back in terms of contention.
If both young cores progress faster than expected, there's a real possibility both the Wizards and Nets will manage to sneak into the play-in next year. Obviously, that's not guaranteed, but with the state of the conference, it's not impossible.
Washington's mix of youngsters and veterans suddenly presents an intriguing roster, and Brooklyn's new talent, compounded by its superstar head coach, Jordi Fernandez, should accelerate both rebuilds.
The Wizards did have a one-year head start on the Nets, but their timelines are nearly identical.
It's fair to consider Brooklyn's 2025 draft class a re-creation of Washington's 2024 draft class, both serving as foundations going forward. The Nets came away with two more players than the Wizards did last summer, but the principle remains the same.
Unlike the Charlotte Hornets or Atlanta Hawks—two playoff-hopefuls who have geared up this offseason after years of disappointment—both Washington and Brooklyn are still searching for franchise faces.
While the cornerstones have yet to be revealed, the 2025-26 season could present both squads with their "go-to guy," which would only further tie the franchise's rebuilds together.
It may take time, but don't be surprised if the Nets and Wizards are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals when both rebuilds have completed.